Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Shares of HP traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,628,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000,000 after purchasing an additional 470,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,135,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,909,000 after buying an additional 27,828 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,606,000 after buying an additional 434,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,982,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

