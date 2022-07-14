Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Holdings Increased by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Heidrick & Struggles International makes up 2.1% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,610,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 561,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after acquiring an additional 38,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 81,079 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 143.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 264,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 148,285 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.59. 4,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,316. The stock has a market cap of $583.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.11.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $283.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.59 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

HSII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile (Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.