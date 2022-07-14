Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Up 6.8%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 330,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,243,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,010 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 65,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

