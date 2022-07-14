Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 1,890 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of EnerSys worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 474,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.26. 4,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,896. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $100.23.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

