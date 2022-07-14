Head to Head Survey: Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) versus Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX)

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ – Get Rating) and Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mallinckrodt and Kiora Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mallinckrodt 0 0 0 0 N/A Kiora Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kiora Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Mallinckrodt.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt $2.21 billion 0.00 -$717.40 million N/A N/A Kiora Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 457.45 -$13.77 million N/A N/A

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mallinckrodt.

Risk and Volatility

Mallinckrodt has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt -32.36% -80.40% -4.00% Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A -104.44% -69.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Mallinckrodt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mallinckrodt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.2% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kiora Pharmaceuticals beats Mallinckrodt on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mallinckrodt (Get Rating)

Mallinckrodt plc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, pulmonology, and oncology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics; cultured skin substitutes; and gastrointestinal products. It offers Acthar Gel, a repository corticotropin injection for rheumatoid arthritis, infantile spasms, systemic lupus erythematosus, multiple sclerosis, systemic dermatomyositis, symptomatic sarcoidosis, severe acute and chronic allergic, and inflammatory diseases; INOmax, a vasodilator to enhance oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; Therakos photopheresis, an immunotherapy treatment platform; Amitiza for constipation; and StrataGraft for the treatment of adults with deep partial-thickness burns. The company is also developing Terlipressin for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; and SLN 501 is a ribonucleic acid silencing therap. In addition, it provides specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company markets its branded products to physicians, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. Mallinckrodt plc has collaboration with Silence Therapeutics plc to develop and commercialize ribonucleic acid interference drug targets. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. On October 12, 2020, Mallinckrodt plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company is also developing KIO-101, an eye drop that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as for treating non-infectious posterior uveitis; and KIO-201, an eye drop, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery. The company was formerly known as Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

