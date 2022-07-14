HC Wainwright Trims Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Target Price to $54.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NRIX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of NRIX opened at $16.54 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $778.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 399.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

