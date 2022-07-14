Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ HWKN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,321. The stock has a market cap of $712.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hawkins has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $48.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
Hawkins Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
