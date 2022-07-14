Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,321. The stock has a market cap of $712.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hawkins has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $48.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,747,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hawkins by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 4.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

