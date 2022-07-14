Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.89

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.89 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,124,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,033 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,807,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 401,244 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,445,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,932,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 196,416 shares in the last quarter.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

