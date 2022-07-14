Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,241.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRGLY shares. Investec raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.61) to GBX 770 ($9.16) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($19.62) to GBX 1,530 ($18.20) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $19.79 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $46.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

