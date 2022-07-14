Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 441 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.94. 290,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,386,041. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

