Harfst & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 388,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,994,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,081. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.41 and its 200-day moving average is $153.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,237,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,435,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,598 shares of company stock valued at $65,527,046. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

