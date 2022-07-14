Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,148 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 169,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 426,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $71,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.07. 254,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,316,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.18.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.