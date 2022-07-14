Harfst & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,985 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,012 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $370.76. 59,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,366. The company has a market capitalization of $173.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.09.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

