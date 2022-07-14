Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,572,000 after buying an additional 144,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,709,000 after purchasing an additional 64,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.66. 10,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,338. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $174.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.15 and its 200 day moving average is $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.