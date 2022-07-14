Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $31.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,269,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,616 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up 7.3% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $31,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 439,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 147,939 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 229.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 170,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,391,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,232. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $25.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

