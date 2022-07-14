Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.54. 36,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.