Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,515,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Snap-on by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 210,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after buying an additional 225,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,108,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,429 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.34.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

