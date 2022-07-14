Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GWW traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $452.27. 7,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,534. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.38.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

