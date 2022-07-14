Harfst & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Copart by 78.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.83. 11,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

