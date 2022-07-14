Harfst & Associates Inc. Acquires 419 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,158,583,000 after acquiring an additional 772,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after buying an additional 290,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after buying an additional 302,484 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $267.81. The stock had a trading volume of 50,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,185. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $169.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.47.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

