Harfst & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,150 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $430,368,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,395 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,304 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 898,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 322,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

