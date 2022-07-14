Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $137,000 Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of nCino by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.76.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,420,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,576.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $2,182,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,637.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,055 shares of company stock worth $5,419,491. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. 14,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,208. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

