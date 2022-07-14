Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,394 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Natera by 149.5% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 722,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after buying an additional 432,905 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Natera by 56.3% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 79,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 28,544 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Natera by 101.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,180,000 after purchasing an additional 460,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $1,236,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
NTRA traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.21. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09.
A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.
In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz purchased 219,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $26,884.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,531.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $527,945 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
