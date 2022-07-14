Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

RARE traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,102. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.34. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $104.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.13.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.