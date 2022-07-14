Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $134.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day moving average is $132.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

