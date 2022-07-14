Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $163,000 Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 512 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 14.2% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.60.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,603. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.04. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.