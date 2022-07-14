Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $153,000 in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,769,000 after buying an additional 1,937,491 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,550.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,714,000 after buying an additional 983,453 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $60,545,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,753.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,214,000 after buying an additional 413,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,304,000 after purchasing an additional 365,541 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,086. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.46. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.13 million. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

