Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $186,000 Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,056 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 33,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of TCRR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,791. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $134.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.80.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

