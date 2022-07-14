Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,726,000 after acquiring an additional 373,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $321,888,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,155,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE SPOT traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $97.60. 11,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,327. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -139.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.89.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.