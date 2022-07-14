Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,726,000 after acquiring an additional 373,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $321,888,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,155,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE SPOT traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $97.60. 11,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,327. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -139.73 and a beta of 1.79.
Several equities analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.89.
About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.