Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $437,422,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $59,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

MSCI stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $410.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,711. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.68.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

