Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 844 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 844 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in F5 by 1,009.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after acquiring an additional 110,915 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in F5 by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 180,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,516 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 25,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,025,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $28,123.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,384.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,178 shares of company stock valued at $712,229. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,614. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.45.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

