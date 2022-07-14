Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 786 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 124,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.56.

Biogen stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.99 and its 200 day moving average is $212.33. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $358.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

