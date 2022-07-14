Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.59.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.59 and its 200 day moving average is $148.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

