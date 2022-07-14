Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.41

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 93246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.3649 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

