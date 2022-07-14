Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRSHF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haier Smart Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Haier Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

