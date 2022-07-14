Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.40.

HAE stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $75.34.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,284 shares of company stock valued at $493,184. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,364,000 after purchasing an additional 91,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

