H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.36

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.36 and last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUL. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.61.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

In related news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen purchased 1,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

