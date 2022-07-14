Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Up 4.6%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.50. 288,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,711,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRAB. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $959,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $7,151,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

