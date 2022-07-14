Governor DAO (GDAO) Market Cap Tops $411,651.33

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $411,651.33 and approximately $25,363.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00099222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

Governor DAO Coin Trading

