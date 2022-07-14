Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$1.45

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Goodfood Market stock remained flat at $$1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

