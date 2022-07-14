Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 77127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$0.33 price objective on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Gold Springs Resource alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 10.53. The company has a market cap of C$41.02 million and a P/E ratio of 14.50.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Springs Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Springs Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.