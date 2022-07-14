Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRCGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 77127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$0.33 price objective on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 10.53. The company has a market cap of C$41.02 million and a P/E ratio of 14.50.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile (TSE:GRC)

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

