Godsey & Gibb Associates Purchases New Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.79. 11,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.09. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

