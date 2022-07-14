Godsey & Gibb Associates Purchases 7,685 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 5.7% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.25.

NYSE SWK traded down $3.28 on Thursday, hitting $104.74. 22,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,315. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.43 and a 12 month high of $210.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average of $143.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.