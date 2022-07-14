Godsey & Gibb Associates Purchases 7,685 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 5.7% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.25.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
