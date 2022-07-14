Godsey & Gibb Associates Makes New $70,000 Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.69) to GBX 1,900 ($22.60) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.11) to GBX 1,800 ($21.41) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.01. 265,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,360,330. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

