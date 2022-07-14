GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.99

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in GO Acquisition by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in GO Acquisition by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

