GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 825.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $89.30 and a fifty-two week high of $281.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

GNNDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

