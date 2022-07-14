GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Tops $0.0149

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $267,983.10 and $224.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,668.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,193.29 or 0.05773520 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00026377 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00247177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00646050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00071060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.58 or 0.00501162 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

