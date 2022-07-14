Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) is AHL Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 856.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,982 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up 3.0% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,939,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,713,000 after purchasing an additional 235,583 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,280,000 after buying an additional 446,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,888,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after buying an additional 54,744 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after buying an additional 388,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,786,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after buying an additional 377,494 shares during the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,217 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

