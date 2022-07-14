Global Crypto Alliance (CALL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $128,091.51

Global Crypto Alliance (CALL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Global Crypto Alliance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Crypto Alliance has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Global Crypto Alliance has a total market cap of $128,091.51 and $153.00 worth of Global Crypto Alliance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,288.56 or 1.00011936 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003184 BTC.

About Global Crypto Alliance

Global Crypto Alliance (CRYPTO:CALL) is a coin. Global Crypto Alliance’s total supply is 777,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,918,545 coins. The official message board for Global Crypto Alliance is medium.com/global-crypto-alliance . The official website for Global Crypto Alliance is gcalliance.io . The Reddit community for Global Crypto Alliance is https://reddit.com/r/GlobalCryptoAlliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Crypto Alliance’s official Twitter account is @gcnews_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GCA is an organization of experienced professionals from around the world with expertise in business development and blockchain ecosystems. GCA was established to support prospective blockchain-based projects while providing sustainment to its native publication platform where it offers all participants in the system a way to benefit from both creating and consuming original content. “

