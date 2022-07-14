Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Down 71.3% in June

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the June 15th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,355,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 997,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Glencore has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.

Get Glencore alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLNCY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.61) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.68) to GBX 770 ($9.16) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($6.90) to GBX 560 ($6.66) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.00.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.